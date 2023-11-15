Wenstrup will not run for re-election in 2024

Congressman Brad Wenstrup will not run for re-election in 2024, according to a video announcement he shared on social media.

Wenstrup, a Republican who represents Ohio’s District 2, said that he will retire from Congress at the end of next year.

Wenstrup made the announcement in a video posted on Nov. 9 to X, formerly known as Twitter,

Wenstrup has served in Congress since 2013. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In the nearly three-and-a-half-minute video, Wenstrup explained that he is retiring from Congress so that he can spend more time at home, with his wife and two young children.

“I work in a place where a lot of people want to be somebody, but a surgeon mentor of mine once said, you don’t have to be somebody somewhere else, as long as you’re somebody at home. At home; that’s where my amazing wife Monica and two young children, Brad and Sophia are, and that’s the place where I really want to be somebody,” he said. “Sadly, all too often, the frantic pace of Washington has kept me away from our home. I’m ready to change that, so I want you to hear it from me first. I’ll be retiring from Congress at the end of next year.”

Following Wenstrup’s announcement, The Sun received correspondence from two people looking to fill the congressional seat.

On Nov. 11, Danny Bubp, a retired Colonel in the US Marine Corps Reserves, shared that he is considering a run for U.S. Congress.

Blub retired as Judge in Brown County and previously served as Judge in Adams County and State Representative for Clermont, Brown and Adams Counties.

On Nov. 14, State Senator Niraj Antani (R-6) announced his campaign for Congress in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

Born in southern Ohio, Antani, resides 17 miles from the district. He said he will move into the district if he wins the election.