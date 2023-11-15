Miami Township is searching for its next administrator after the township’s former administrator recently accepted a position elsewhere.

In October, Miami Township administrator Jeff Wright accepted a position as Hamilton Township’s administrator and submitted his letter of resignation to Miami Township, according to Miami Township Board of Trustee Chairperson Ken Tracy.

“[Wright] just resigned for a better opportunity in Hamilton Township,” Tracy said. “He was extremely professional about it.”

Wright was hired as Miami Township’s administrator in August 2015.

“[Wright] is an outstanding individual and did a tremendous job as the administrator here for Miami Township,” Tracy said. “[Hamilton Township] is very fortunate to have Jeff Wright.”

Tracy further explained that Wright offered to stay in his role at Miami Township for 90 days to help with the hiring transition. However, considering that Hamilton Township did not have an administrator, Miami Township negotiated with Wright to let him start sooner.

“Fortunately, we have a really good model here at Miami Township, where we build for employee development,” Tracy said.

He explained that Steve Kelly, Miami Township’s Fire Chief, had taken classes and received his certification in township administration.

“So, we asked [Kelly] if he could help and do both jobs until we find someone, and he agreed,” Tracy said.

In late October, Miami Township trustees approved hiring a firm to help with the executive search.

“I would love to have the position filled as soon as possible,” Tracy said.

In the meantime, Tracy is confident that Miami Township’s approach to staff sustainability and the building of a strong structure will see them through this transition.

“[Kelly], underneath him has two very talented individuals that have been trained and can backfill many of the roles that [Kelly] is doing,” Tracy said. “So, we’re almost taking four to five people and asking them to do a little more for a short period of time, until we find an administrator.”

He added, “So no one is going to be stretched too thin. It’s like in any job, sometimes you’re asked to do a little more for a short period of time.”

Kelly is being compensated for his role at Miami Township’s interim administrator, Tracy added.