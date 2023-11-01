Clermont County Animal Shelter maintained no-kill in 2022, according to Best Friends Animal Society’s annual data report. This means the shelter saved more than 90 percent of the dogs and cats that entered the shelter last year.

“Congratulations to the dedicated and hard-working team at the Clermont County Animal Shelter – and to the volunteers and organizations that support the shelter,” said Bonnie Batchler, president, Board of County Commissioners in Clermont County. “Your efforts have paid off in a big way.”

Commissioner David Painter said: “We’re very proud of the excellent work of the team at the Clermont County Animal Shelter and the many volunteers who support their efforts. The Board of County Commissioners takes the well-being of Clermont County’s dogs very seriously. When the county took over operation of the shelter, we vowed to keep it no-kill – and we have lived up to that promise.”

“We applaud the outstanding effort of the staff and volunteers at the Clermont County Animal Shelter,” Commissioner Claire Corcoran said. “Your hard work had helped us achieve our vital goal of keeping the shelter no-kill. Keep up the good work!”

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, recognizes this achievement as a positive step forward and one that can be replicated by other shelters in Ohio.

To learn more about Clermont County Animal Shelter, visit https://clermontcountyohio.gov/animalshelter/

A 90 percent save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill,” factoring that approximately 10 percent of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than killing for lack of space.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.