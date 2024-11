The Williamsburg Farmers Market ended its third year with their annual Costume Contest. Ribbons for First, Second, Third, and Scariest Costumes were awarded. There was even a goat (dressed as a bee) that came for the festivities. Congratulations to all those children who entered our contest.

Beginning in May, the Williamsburg Farmers Market will return with lots of healthy jams, honey, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, soaps, garlic, and more. We look forward to seeing you all then.