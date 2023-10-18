The Williamsburg Garden Club annually recognizes a homeowner and a business for Civic Beautification.

The program encourages individuals, organizations, and businesses to improve the environment and appearance of our community.

This year, James Doss, of Cobb Road, was the homeowner selected. Although James is 88 years old, he works from sun up to sun down in his new gardens. His new home was formally just a field. He has worked diligently to add trees, shrubs, flowers, and a garden to his property. James’ son, Neil Doss, his wife Asenath and daughter-in-law, Christine, have watched the transformation of this vacant land into an oasis of flowering hydrangeas, lilacs, iris, oak trees and more. His award is a great reminder that it is never too late to start a garden.