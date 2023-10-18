Four Clermont County students receive scholarships

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has awarded more than $593,000 in donor-established postsecondary scholarships to students across Appalachian Ohio, including four students from Clermont County.

Nicholas Bucksath, a graduate of Goshen High School, received the Goshen Public Safety Scholarship, awarded to a student pursuing postsecondary education and a career in public safety, such as fire, EMS or law enforcement.

Hailey Mulvihill received the Goshen Education Foundation Scholarship, awarded to graduating seniors of Goshen High School.

Brandon Royse, a graduate of Batavia High School, received the AK Steel Scholarship, supporting students pursuing studies in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields with particular emphasis on metallurgy.

Alexis Schneider, a graduate of Goshen High School, received a scholarship from the George and Louisa Rise Servant’s Heart Fund, which provides funding for scholarships and special projects that support Goshen Local School District staff, students and schools in making a difference.

FAO partners with donors and volunteers to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.

To date this year, FAO has awarded nearly 600 postsecondary scholarships, totaling more than $593,000, to 337 students thanks to gifts from residents and friends of Appalachian Ohio who recognize the role education can play in the future success of both young adults and the region’s communities. The full list of 2023 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2023scholarships.

For information on how you can support educational opportunities and help students in Appalachian Ohio pursue their dreams, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call FAO at 740.753.1111.