Sergeant-of-Arms Henry Gaskins reads the opening Proclamation from the President during the Vietnam War Era Veterans recognition ceremony conducted at the American Legion Post #450 (Albert Stier) in Milford, Ohio. Forty-six (46) veterans received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin during the outdoor event. Veterans who served on active duty during the period November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service, are eligible to receive the Lapel pin. Photo courtesy Sergeant-of-Arms Henry Gaskins, American Legion Post #450 (Albert Stier), Milford, Ohio.

Forty-six (46) Vietnam War Era veterans received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins during an outdoor ceremony conducted by the American Legion Post #450 (Victor Stier) in Milford. The Vietnam Commemorative ceremony was organized by Post 450’s Sergeant-of-Arms Henry Gaskins.

All veterans who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, were eligible to receive the lapel pin, regardless of their location of service.

The Main Speakers for the American Legion’s Vietnam Commemorative ceremony were: Mrs. Sherri Smithson, from the Mariemont Ohio Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and local author Garry Knepp, who is a frequent contributor to The Clermont Sun newspaper.

Milford’s American Legion Post Officers Chaplain Bill Liette and Secretary Don Chandler also spoke at the Commemorative ceremony. In addition to the forty-six (46) veterans receiving their Vietnam Veteran pins, two (2) surviving spouses also received special pins, with a message embossed on the back of the pins.

During the ceremony, President Joseph Biden’s Proclamation was read signifying the importance of the event. An excerpt of the Proclamation reads, as follows:

“To the families of the over 1,500 service members who remain missing and unaccounted for, know our Nation’s efforts to bring them home will never stop.”

“We pledge our steadfast care and support to our Vietnam veterans, as we do for all of our veterans. We will honor our sacred obligation to you and your family.”

“And to each of the 6 million Vietnam Era veterans who are with us today, we honor your service and all that you have done for our Nation.”

Following the Vietnam Lapel Pin ceremony, American Legion Post 450 (Albert Stier) hosted a cookout for everyone in attendance.