As voting begins once again in Ohio, the Ohio State Bar Association is pleased to announce the launch of judicialvotescount.org for the November 2023 general election. Judicial Votes Count is a comprehensive voter information website about Ohio’s judicial elections where Ohio voters can access quality, unbiased information about the candidates for judge who will be on their ballots.

Voters who visit the site can also learn about Ohio’s court system, judicial requirements and responsibilities and get important dates and other information about the upcoming election.

“This year, voters around the state will be choosing their municipal court judges,” Ohio Bar CEO Mary Amos Augsburger said. “Especially at the local level, judges make decisions that affect the everyday lives of Ohioans and voters should learn as much about these seats as they do any other office. We encourage every Ohioan to vote for their judges and turn in a complete ballot this November. Judicial Votes Count is there to provide the info they need to do so.”

This year, 57 counties have judicial races on their ballots for municipal court seats. Candidates in those races were invited to provide information about their personal backgrounds, credentials and endorsements with Ohio voters via a standard questionnaire prior to the general election. Thanks to a grant furnished by the Ohio Supreme Court, made possible by the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio Bar will continue to encourage voters to learn about their judges and cast their votes via a targeted social media campaign in counties where judicial elections are being held. Voters can follow Judicial Votes Count on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The Ohio Bar is a founding partner of Judicial Votes Count and administered the site for the first time during the November 2022 general election in partnership with the Ohio State Bar Foundation, the Ohio News Media Association and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters.