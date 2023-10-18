HealthSource of Ohio announces that the community health center’s long-time President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly (Kim) Patton, is retiring in 2024 and will begin a leadership transition process taking place over the next six months. Kim’s decision to retire will bring to a close a remarkable career of 30 years of service to the organization. HealthSource of Ohio’s Board of Trustees has established a search committee focused on identifying its next President and CEO. Global leadership advisory and search consultancy, Russell Reynolds Associates, has been retained to assist the board, which will complete the search prior to Patton’s departure.

Mark McAndrew, Chair of the HealthSource Board of Trustees added, “On behalf of the communities served and the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Kim for her exemplary leadership throughout her tenure at HealthSource. Her passion, commitment and contribution will leave a long-lasting legacy.”

“It has been my honor to serve as this organization’s CEO for the past 23 years. Our mission and values have guided us through growth and industry challenges, and we have been successful at keeping the care of our patients at the center of all we do. I am confident that the HealthSource clinicians and staff will continue to thrive under new leadership,” says Kim.

Kim joined HealthSource in 1994 as Vice-President Clinical Services & Operations and served as the organization’s President since 2000. Under her leadership, HealthSource has grown to 20 health centers that provide comprehensive primary care to nearly 95,000 patients in southern Ohio.

For more information, contact Rebecca Kimble, Marketing Specialist, at 513.707.4007 or rkimble@hsohio.org.