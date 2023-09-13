The Wonders of the World 4-H club won fourth place in the flowerpot display contest at the Clermont County Fair, which took place during the 23rd – 29th of July, 2023. Each year, clubs can make and decorate a flowerpot arrangement reflecting the year’s theme. These flowerpot displays beautify the fairgrounds and highlight the talents of the 4-H clubs in the county. This year the theme was “This is Our Story.” The club made a bookshelf with mementos from each member showing their accomplishments from their time in 4-H. The members cut, sanded, painted, and put together the wood for the shelf. They also potted the flowers and arranged the items. The Wonders of the World 4-H Club, established in 2007, exhibits projects and shows small animals each year at the fair.

For more information about 4-H, contact Kelly Royalty in the Clermont County office of Ohio State University Extension in Owensville OH, by calling 513-732-7070. Or visit https://clermont.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development.