As part of the S.R. 32/Bach Buxton Road interchange project, the following overnight restrictions will be in place this week.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, various lane closures will be in place on S.R. 32 East and West, between Old S.R. 74 and Glen Este Withamsville Road until 6 a.m. Thursday, September 14.

Traffic will be maintained, and all work is weather permitting.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.