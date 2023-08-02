Several older adults in our community are in need of homemaking services. Homemaking includes light housekeeping to include things like: dusting, vacuuming, emptying the dishwasher, changing the bed linens, cleaning the bathroom, etc.

This role helps us continue to offer services that will keep older adults in a sanitary environment, living in their own homes for as long as possible.

Volunteer Homemakers will receive direction and support from our Volunteer department, as well as necessary supplies. The once monthly time commitment consists of 2-3 hours per month, and Volunteers do receive mileage reimbursement.

If this opportunity would be a good fit for your or your group, please let us know! Our volunteer department can be reached at 513-724-1255 or, you can reach out by email to: angelk@clermontseniors.com.