Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve announces the indictment of Tamara Banks and Christopher Hoeb on July 27, 2023. The pair was indicted for Murder (Unclassified Felony), Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony of the 1st degree), and two counts of Child Endangering (Felonies of the 2nd and 3rd degree).

Banks and Hoeb were the biological parents and sole caretakers of K.H., who was 4 years old when they found her unresponsive on January 21, 2022. Banks and Hoeb called 911 and K.H. was immediately transported to the hospital. EMT medics were able to revive K.H., but she remained unresponsive. K.H. was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for advanced care and treatment. K.H. was ultimately determined to be brain dead. On January 24, 2022, K.H. was taken off of life support and passed away.

Due to the neglect and abuse by her parents, K.H. suffered for a majority of her short life. Banks and Hoeb fed K.H. mostly mountain dew, through a baby bottle. Due to this deplorable diet, at her death, K.H. had no almost no teeth left in her mouth. Her teeth had rotted out as a result of what medical professionals refer to as “baby bottle carries”. Banks and Hoeb denied K.H. proper nutrition and medical care, which ultimately led to her passing. The Coroner ruled her death the result of diabetic ketoacidosis. Essentially, K.H. had diabetes that was left undiagnosed and untreated over a long period of time.

“My office is committed to fighting for justice for this child, who suffered and perished at the hands of those who should have ensured her health and happiness,” Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve.