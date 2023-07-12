The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, July 7th, at approximately 12:16 a.m. The crash occurred on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane in Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by Haley A. Denton, 19, Owensville, was traveling northwest on Old State Route 74 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and then a utility pole, before overturning. The vehicle came to final rest on its top in the roadway. The vehicle was additionally occupied by two passengers: Ian P. Vaske, 20, Bedford, as well as a juvenile passenger.

Ms. Denton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Vaske was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile occupant sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

*UPDATE* – The juvenile occupant succumbed to his injuries on July 8, 2023.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Union Township Police Department, Union Township Fire and EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.