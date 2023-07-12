Need a poster boy for the Rotary Club of Cincinnati? Try Michael Schatzman.

His quick smile, infectious enthusiasm and creative ideas have been welcoming new members and bolstering longtime members for 27 years.

Schatzman, of Milford in Clermont County, won a standing ovation in June when he received the Jack Berger Spirit of Rotary Award.

“Jack Berger always made you feel like a million bucks. He never had a bad day,” said Rotary outgoing president Steve King. “Michael Schatzman has those same qualities.”

As chair of the member retention committee, Schatzman made sure every member and every guest felt like part of the rotary family, said King. “He chaired the neighborhood coffees and made it a mission to find new and interesting places to meet,” King said.

Schatzman may be the rotary club’s most enthusiastic fan, inviting potential members to lunch meetings to learn more. “Since March, 33% of all guests at the club were from Michael Schatzman,” said King.

He said Schatzman brings a genuine warmth to his mission to build connections among the close to 300 members, including posting on-line birthday greetings to every club member.

Schatzman will be doing more of the same in the coming year – he was named 2023-24 membership general recruiting and marketing chair for the rotary club.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati was founded in 1910 as a service and networking organization with a mission to provide selfless service in the community and the world and to meet needs of children with disabilities. With close to 300 members, it is the largest Rotary Club in Greater Cincinnati.

For information on The Rotary Club of Cincinnati see www.cincinnatirotary.org.