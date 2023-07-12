Give Like A Mother, a licensed 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on providing local children and teens in need with seasonally appropriate clothing, has announced that its board of directors has unanimously chosen Jill Huynh as the organization’s next executive director. Huynh, who most recently served as a vice president at Beech Acres Parenting Center will succeed Amy Vann, the organization’s founder and current board member.

“I could not be more thrilled that Jill has joined our team during this crucial time for GLAM. It quickly became clear to me only moments after meeting her that Jill not only possessed the right skills and experience, but more importantly, a heart for serving children and families and a life-long commitment to invest in the lives of those around her,” said Vann.

Throughout her 24-year tenure at Beech Acres Parenting Center, Huynh has designed and implemented several programs to support parents, caregivers, and families. For the past 8 years, her leadership in the area of social enterprises has resulted in the development of two innovative programs that have both achieved evidence-based designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while dramatically changing the landscape in school and pediatric health settings.

“As I embark on this new journey with GLAM, I am in awe of the passion and dedication of the volunteers and staff and their commitment to our mission. I’m excited to come alongside them as we make a difference in the lives of children. We are just scratching the surface of meeting the need in our community—and beyond,” said Huynh. “I’m both honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization.”

“Jill has a proven track record as an executive leader within the nonprofit sector in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said Josh Hannah, chairman of the board. “I’m confident that she is the right person at the right time in GLAM’s journey to lead us into the future.”

Prior to joining the Beech Acres team, Huynh worked for Psych Systems of Cincinnati and St. Joseph’s Orphanage as a child mental health clinician. She has been a Licensed Social Worker in the state of Ohio since 1994. She graduated from the University of Louisville with degrees in psychology and sociology. Although she has many career accomplishments, she is most proud of her two sons, Austin and Owen, as well as 29 years of marriage to her husband, Minh.