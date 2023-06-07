According to an old saying, one must be young and dumb before they can become old and wise. However, the downside to becoming older and wiser is that it brings its own set of challenges. As we age, we begin losing our friends, family, and coworkers at a faster pace. Young people don’t tend to think about this much. When I think back 50 years ago, I still remember all of my family and friends as they were alive.

It goes without saying that death is a phase and is as natural as being born. As we all know, life and death go hand in hand. When someone dies, I always try to think about how they lived, rather than how they died.

The past few years have been difficult for me. I have lost my father and several great friends. Sadly, as we grow older, we begin attending more funerals. It never gets easier. A dear friend of mine named Marilee passed away recently. I attended her funeral last week. She was a family friend I had known for over 30 years.

When I was in my 20s, her youngest son was one of my closest friends.

Seeing Marilee for the final time was difficult. As I recall, she was always cheerful and always going 100 miles an hour. Her son told me that she became really sick before she passed and had difficulty walking. This seemed impossible to me since I don’t recall her ever walking. She always had too much energy for it.

There is no doubt she had a strong faith in God and was ready to depart this life. Her body was tired, and she was eager to meet our lord and savior.

After Marilee’s funeral, I had a two-hour drive home. As I drove home, I reflected on my life. My thoughts turned to what mattered most to me in life. I didn’t have to think too hard about it. It’s my mother, brothers, sons and other family members.

As you read this, I want you to ask yourself the same question? In your life, what’s most important? Do you prioritize your family? Career? Is it something else? Just remember that no one on their death bed wishes they could have worked more hours, made more money, or driven a better car.

How often do you tell your significant other how much you love them? After you get home, do you ask your kids what they did at school? Do you hug them? When was the last time you took your partner on a surprise date? You don’t even need a reason. Take them out because you love them.

Sometimes life gets in the way and we are all guilty of not being more grateful for those who care about us and love us. My friend Marilee was with her husband Marvin for over 50 years. When I saw them together, I could see how much they loved each other.

Life passes by so quickly. The human body is so fragile. Our bodies are made up of flesh and blood, and are not meant to last forever. For all you know, today may be the last day of your life. If you were to die today, would those close to you know you loved them? That’s a question only you can answer.

