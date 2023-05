Open Now. Tate Township residents are eligible for a free five-gallon/five-foot-tall tree. Choose between oak, redbud, and black gum (tupelo). Exclusive for residents in Tate Township, Clermont County. You must register to receive your tree through the Tree For Me Tool at https://www.oki.org/tree-for-me/. Pickup is May 20 at the Grant Career Center at 718 West Plane St. in Bethel from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.