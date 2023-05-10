Goshen Schools is celebrating the recent achievements of two of its students, Madeline Lengyel and Hailey Mulvihill, who won Sinclair College’s FlexFactor Regional Competition. The competition showcased the impressive knowledge and skills of these students in developing innovative solutions for real-world problems. Their presentation on monitoring pregnancy markers in the mother to warn of developing issues was particularly noteworthy and has the potential to save lives. Equally impressive was the second-place team also from GHS consisting of Hudson Ellen, Magdalen Hammond, and Logan Foster, whose dedication to improving the lives of others was evident in their development of a device to assist with mental illness in young people. Both Goshen teams exemplify the talent and commitment necessary to achieve excellence.

The FlexFactor program aims to immerse high school students in the world of advanced manufacturing and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM fields. Funded by the Department of Defense, the program provides a 5-8 week curriculum that teaches students about flexible hybrid electronics technology and entrepreneurship. The program encourages students to identify a world problem and develop a product to address the problem while also building a business model and pitching their ideas to industry professionals.

On April 21, 2023, Sinclair College’s main campus in Dayton, Ohio, hosted the final competition for the top 20 teams from a pool of 67 teams across the region as part of the FlexFactor program. The event also featured remarks from Dr. Nick Morris, the director of education and workforce development at NextFlex. NextFlex is a public-private partnership focused on developing the flexible hybrid electronics ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on education and workforce development. Dr. Morris’s remarks focused on the importance of programs like FlexFactor in creating a pipeline of skilled workers for the industry.

The event culminated in an awards presentation and photo session, where Provost Dr. Anthony “Tony” Ponder and Dean Karl Hess presented awards to the winning teams. Julie Huckaba, the program coordinator, also shared her thoughts on the competition’s significance and how it aligns with Sinclair College’s mission to prepare students for successful careers. The Goshen High School program is skillfully instructed and guided by Mr. Eugene Talbot. Goshen business partners, VEGA Americas and Belcan, were also in attendance, and their support and assistance with the program are greatly appreciated.

The FlexFactor program and its regional competition have demonstrated the immense potential of empowering high school students with the skills and mindset to tackle real-world challenges in the fields of STEM and entrepreneurship. The impressive achievements of Madeline, Hailey, Hudson, Magdalen, Logan, and all the participants not only showcase their talent and hard work but also reflect the dedication and guidance of their educators and mentors. As Goshen Schools continue to prioritize excellence and innovation in education, programs like FlexFactor will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the future of the workforce and the community.