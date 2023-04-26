On Wed. May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to kick off the first evening for the Williamsburg Farmers Market, first responders and volunteer searchers will host a “Touch-A-Truck” event.

Touch-A-Truck is a fun and free hands-on event for the whole family where kids young and old can touch, interact with, and learn about all kinds of community vehicles from fire trucks to police cruisers.

The Williamsburg Police, Williamsburg Fire/EMS, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and LandSAR are all planning on attending. Photo opportunities abound.

And, Darth Vadar will be making a return appearance! Don’t miss him.

The market is located just past the bridge on Main Street in Williamsburg at the Community Park.