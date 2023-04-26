A segment of Old State Route 74 will be closed for several months, starting May 1.

Old State Route 74, between Dogwood Road and Elick Lane, will close from May 1 through September 1. Motorists may detour via Old 74, state Route 32 and Elick Lane, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The road closure is for utility relocation and intersection reconstruction.

The work is part of a reconstruction project on Old State Route 72.

ODOT explained that contractors are reconstructing and widening Old State Route 74 between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court on the north side of state Route 32 to improve traffic flow and accommodate added capacity from the state Route 32/Bach Buxton interchange.

Right now, lane shifts are currently being used on Old State Route 72, and flaggers are maintaining two-way traffic through the work zone as needed during hours of operation.

ODOT shared that the John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $5.7 million to undertake the project. All work is scheduled to be completed in June 2024.