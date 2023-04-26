There are several updates from Tate Township.

The Tate Township Board of Trustees met on April 11 for its regular monthly meeting.

All trustees and the fiscal officer were present for the meeting.

A summary of the meeting was provided by the township. Below are some of the business items that were covered during the meeting:

– The trustees approved and passed a resolution to prohibit large solar facilities and large wind farms into the entity of Tate Township.

– The trustees awarded the road construction/paving contract for Macedonia Road to Roberts Paving for approximately $123,000.00.

– The trustees accepted a bid for $1,500.00 for the six-inch gutters and downspouts to be installed on the memorial shelter.

– The trustees will be receiving bids to update the township zoning regulations in order to add regulations and update language.

“The current zoning regulations are old and outdated which limits the trustees’ ability to keep up with rules and regulations that the residents want,” reads the meeting summary.

– In zoning news, it was reported that seven permits were issued; one occupancy, three single-family dwellings, one solar, and two garages.

– Deputy Erik Pike’s report showed that in March he handled 78 calls, wrote 18 reports, had six traffic contacts, had three warrant arrests, assisted other departments 29 times, and conducted 23 investigations.

The Junk/Clean Up dates in July have been requested for Municipal Court help. They will be available to help on Friday, July 7, and perhaps on Saturday, July 8.

Pike reported that there is a new law that is in effect and they will begin ticketing in October. The Text & Drive law is a primary violation; officers can and will pull vehicles over when they see the driver holding any device, whether they are using it or not. The driver of a vehicle is not allowed to hold any phone, tablet, or other media device.

– In the zoning report, it was noted that the two trailers on North East Street are gone and will not be replaced.

– The cemetery report noted that in March 2023, there were nine burials, five foundations ordered, and two graves sold.

The trustees approved the purchase of a Gator golf cart for cemetery use.

– The roads report showed that crews have been working to pick up limbs, trees, and other storm damage. They have been taking the items to the marshaling yards.

Clermont County has created a ditch up to Patterson Road. They are expected to replace eight private property culverts this summer to improve the flow of water in the ditches.

– The Bethel-Tate Fire Department’s March 2023 report showed that the department had a total of 199 calls, including 71 fire calls and 128 EMS calls. They had $0 fire loss.

It was reported that Tate Monroe Water has installed a total of 29 hydrants.

Insurance has approved the roof repair to the BTFD building. While visiting the annex building, the insurance company decided to replace the ceiling tiles inside the building.

In other news:

– Residents were directed to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s office to report loud noise or any other violations so that Pike can investigate it.

– The next regular trustee meeting is May 9 at 7:00 p.m.