Anthony Rees named UTPD Chief of Police

The Union Township Board of Trustees have named Anthony Rees as the new Chief of Police for the Union Township Police Department. The appointment was approved unanimously at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“I believe the UTPD is already the finest police department in the state,” says Anthony Rees. “So, it is my honor to serve my friends, colleagues, and neighbors in this new capacity. As Chief of Police, my goals are simple: keep the citizens of Union Township safe and continue the forward momentum in building a world class police department.”

Anthony Rees has served in law enforcement for 25 years, working his way through the ranks as Patrol Officer, Investigator, Patrol Sergeant, and Staff Sergeant. Most recently, Rees served the UTPD as Operations Lieutenant in a key leadership role for the department.

Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Dills says, “Lieutenant Rees has spent decades preparing for this role. Our goal is to make Union Township the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family, and public safety is a crucial piece of that puzzle. The Trustees are confident Tony has the skill set, experience, and attitude to get the job done. We are very excited to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Formed in 1965, the Police Department has grown from its original staff of one part-time officer to a 60 member, full service, internationally accredited agency. The members of the Union Township Police Department are committed to the principles that define democracy, including the protection of constitutional rights and equal protection under the law.