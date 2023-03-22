It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother, Loretta Jo Gagne (Meadows). She was the daughter to the late Cleve and Merle Meadows from Beckley, West Virginia, and the sister to the late Douglas Meadows from Tamarac, Florida.

She passed away peacefully in the care of hospice at the age of 85 surrounded by some family members.

She was a proud native of West Virginia and loved Bob Huggins as the Mountaineers Basketball coach. However, she liked him too when he was the basketball coach for The University of Cincinnati years ago. She taught for 30 years at Goshen Local School District here in Ohio. She raised 10 kids (her eldest daughter deceased in 2020). She was a grandmother (Maw Maw) to 16 children and a great-grandmother to 18 children.

Following her request, she has donated her body to The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine (Body Donation Program) and has requested no funeral services. For those of you wishing to express your condolences, we ask that you donate to your local Hospice or your local nature preserve (since Loretta loved birds and nature), or your local veterans facility.

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post #450 at 450 Victor Stier Drive in Milford, Ohio, 45150. It will be held in the upper annex building including the pavilion.