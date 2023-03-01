The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter offers many monthly support groups providing resources for caregiver relief. The groups are accepting registration from new members.

“Our caregiver support groups provide a safe, confidential space to share joys and trials on the journey with Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “In our groups, you will find a compassionate, well-trained facilitator who guides the sharing and support.”

Monthly support groups offered through the Greater Cincinnati Chapter cover a variety of topics and needs, including spousal and family support, younger-onset diagnoses, county-based support and more. For more information and to find support groups near you, visit bit.ly/alzcincinnatisupport.

Caregiver support groups provide a consistent, caring place for discussion of the challenges of caregiving. Group members share experiences, tips and information, and offer support in a setting facilitated by trained volunteers. The groups offer a place to exchange practical information on challenges surrounding Alzheimer’s disease, as well as possible solutions and coping mechanisms. They also offer information about community resources.

“Alzheimer’s and other dementias can be so isolating for caregivers. Talking with another caregiver on the journey can render tips and strategies, or just a much-needed listening ear,” Ritchey said. “We invite you to find a group near you to become a part of a caring community that understands what you’re going through.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. It is estimated that Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased 16 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people.

There were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Caregivers provided 614 million hours of unpaid care.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter office at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help.