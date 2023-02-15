The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 (Clermont County) will be spearheading a drive to support the DAV’s Just B Kids Camp Corral Program, starting on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The campaign will be conducted at the Eastgate Golden Coral Restaurant, located at 4394 Glen Este-Williamsville Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 and will conclude on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Just B Kids Scholarship Program was started by the DAV to support the Camp Corral Program, of the Golden Corral Restaurants. The DAV, the nation’s charity for disabled veterans, is a longstanding supporter and signature partner of Camp Corral.

Camp Corral is a one-week summer camp for the children of wounded, injured or fallen military heroes. Over 29,000 children from every state in the nation have participated with resilience-based programs focused upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children.

“It is a one-of-a-kind experience that creates a lifetime of memories for children, whose either mother or father was either wounded, injured or slain while serving in the military,” said DAVA Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak.

“I feel that Camp Corral is not just a fun week away from home – it’s an opportunity for military children to increase self-confidence and build resilience,” continued Commander Plahovinsak.

Camp Corral was started in 2011 as a one-camp program. Since then, it has expanded and grown, and in 2023 there will be nineteen (19) camps in fifteen (15) different states. Camps will be conducted in Princeton, Indiana, and in Burlington, Kentucky, in 2023.

Over the last ten years, the DAV’s Just B Kids Scholarship Program has helped send more than 5,600 deserving children of military parents to Camp Corral at no cost to their families. A donation of $600.00 will send one (1) child to Camp Corral.

In 2023, the DAV National Headquarters will match any funds raised specifically for the Just B Kids Scholarship Program. According to DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess, “up to $400,000 of donations collected by DAV representatives will be doubled, making it possible for twice as many camp participants to benefit.”

“For example, if the efforts of DAVA Unit #63 raise $600.00 in donations,” said Plahovinsak, “then the DAV National Headquarters will double it and we can send two (2) children to Camp Corral.”

Statistics have proven the value of Camp Corral to the participants, who face unique challenges as a military child.

In 2017, 3,683 children attended Camp Corral. Of those children, thirty-two (32%) percent indicated they don’t have friends at home who understand what it is like to be in a military family.

Twenty-six (26%) of the campers came from dual military households and sixty-six (66%) percent of the campers faced unique challenges, such as coping with a parent’s injury; moving frequently because of permanent deployments and making friends who understand their challenges.

“We had previous discussions with the DAVA State Commander Diana Pollock and she concurred that it was a worthwhile project for our unit to undertake,” explained the Unit Commander. “In fact, Commander Pollock cited our Unit’s planned effort in her letter to all units as something other DAVA units should undertake this year.”

DAVA Unit #63 members will be at the Eastgate Golden Corral from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm starting on Monday February 13, 2023 to Friday February 17, 2023 to receive any donations.

Representatives of the DAV Chapter #63 will be on hand also to provide information on the VA’s Caregivers Program and the PACT Act.

Article submitted by DAVA Unit #63 (Clermont County) Shirley Ann Plahovinsak. She is also the DAVA Department of Ohio Chaplain.

Camp Corral

Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 Commander Shirley Ann Plahovinsak points to the Camp Corral notation displayed at the Eastgate Golden Corral Restaurant. The DAVA Unit #63 will be conducting a drive to accept donations from Monday, February 13, 2023, to Friday, February 17, 2023. Every cent collected will be used to sponsor children of wounded, injured, or fallen military heroes to attend Camp Corral. DAVA Unit #63 members will be assisted by the disabled veterans of DAV Chapter #63.

