Paul Frederick Myers of North Port, Florida, formerly of Batavia, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023, at the age of 97. Born on July 19, 1925, in Troy, Ohio. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Ruth (nee Ray) Myers. Loving father of Rick (Helen) Myers, Lee (Sandra) Myers, Ann Myers and Gay (Harry) Stephens. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 22. Dear brother of the late Howard Myers and Catherine Morey. Cherished son of the late George E. and Ada B. (nee Young) Myers. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Paul proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Paul was the co-founder of Kramer-Myers Insurance Agency in Batavia in 1960. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery, Milford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Paul Myers to the Clermont Northeastern Lions Club, 2053 Natchez Trace, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.