Another honor has been bestowed upon New Richmond Middle School Social Studies Teacher Adam Moler.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Ohio Council for Social Studies, Ohio’s premier association for social studies teachers, recognized three Ohio educators for their accomplishments in the field at Capital University in Columbus. The award winners included the following:

Social Studies Teacher of the Year, Middle School – Adam Moler, New Richmond Middle School, New Richmond

Social Studies Leader Award – Theresa Mengerink, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert

Social Studies Teacher of the Year, High School – Chris Stein, Perrysburg High School, Perrysburg City Schools, Perrysburg