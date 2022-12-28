Mercy Health is pleased to announce that the following providers have joined Mercy Health Physicians, expanding access to primary care services on the East Side of Cincinnati:

Dinesh Chauwan, MD is a primary care/internal medicine doctor practicing from Mercy Health – Anderson Hills Internal Medicine, 8000 Five Mile Road, Suite 305, Cincinnati, OH 45230, 513-232-3500. “The best aspect of being an internal medicine physician is helping patients maintain good health and establishing lifelong physician patient relationships. My goal is to support patients with their individualized plans to help them lead a healthy life. That includes considering how their religious and cultural practices influence their health and ensuring that they understand and can manage their medical conditions.”

Derrick Dillow, CNP is a primary care and family medicine certified nurse practitioner practicing from Mercy Health — West Clermont Family Medicine, 4101 Bach Buxton Road, Batavia, OH 45103, 513-215-0150. “My interest in going into medicine started when I was a young kid. I grew up with my mom being a nurse and this showed me the impact healthcare providers can have on a person’s everyday life. My inspiration is rooted in making a difference in people’s lives. I want my patients to know that I want to interact with them in a respectful and honest way. I want people to feel and see that our team cares about their health and that we have their goals in mind for managing their care. In practice, I’m looking forward to the chance to meet fellow members of the community in which I live and have the wonderful chance to serve. I can’t wait to help make our community a healthier place through patient centered care.”

Auditi Kundu, MD is primary care and family medicine doctor practicing from Mercy Health — Milford Family Medicine, 201 Old Bank Road, Milford, OH 45150, 513-248-0100. “My inspiration for going into medicine was my love for the sciences and human biology. My grandparents and extended family come from an area where healthcare is limited, so I wanted to learn more to try bridge this lack of access to care. I am looking forward to working together with my patients to provide a treatment plan that works for them and to help them gain a better understanding of their overall health.”

Rebecca Morris, MD is a primary care and family medicine doctor practicing from Mercy Health — Eastgate Family Medicine, 601 Ivy Gateway, Suite 2100, Cincinnati, OH 45245, 513-752-8000. “When deciding which specialty to choose, I knew I wanted to have continuity with my patients. I love children so I knew I wanted to see children, too, hence my decision to practice family medicine. My goal is to never have a patient be afraid or nervous to come to me with any problems or questions. As a mother, I know the importance of having a good relationship with your and your child’s doctor. I look forward to getting to know patients and building lasting, trusting relationships with them. When a patient trusts their doctor, they are much more likely to follow through with preventative medicine such as flu shots, mammograms and well child checks. The best days at work are when I see patients I have gotten to know personally and get to help them stay healthy.”

Cameron Stump, MD is a primary care and family medicine doctor practicing from Mercy Health — Forest Hills Family Medicine, 7575 5 Mile Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230, 513-232-7100. “I am most looking forward to caring for patients’ entire families. As a family physician, I get the privilege of caring for people of all ages and generations. I strive to listen carefully and look at how a patient’s care fits into their picture as a whole person. My primary care method is to work with patients to help decide what treatment goals and preventative practices are best for them so they may live happy and healthy lives.”

Roma Uy, DO is a primary care and family medicine doctor practicing from Mercy Health — Forest Hills Family Medicine, 7575 5 Mile Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230, 513-232-7100. “I have wanted to be a physician since I was three years old. My father was a physician in the Philippines and due to prevalent poverty, he mostly employed a barter system exchanging goods for his services. He worked at home and converted the first floor of our home into a clinic. My mother was a clinical lab scientist. Growing up, I was surrounded by patient care and lab equipment and played with microscopes, gram stains, and centrifuges. My job is to provide patients information about their medical issues, including symptoms and management, so they can make the best decisions for themselves. I hope to come up with a mutual medical goal with them. I find primary care fulfilling and I love working with patients to optimize their health. I am passionate about providing care to the under-served. I like engraining myself into my community by giving back as a physician.”

