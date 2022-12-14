For the past six (6) years, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 has always remembered the veterans residing at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home (SOVH) in Georgetown. This year was no different!

The Chapter decided to respond to a recent plea from SOVH Volunteer Committee Coordinator Hannah Hopper for donations. These donations will be used by the Staff of the SOVH to purchase Christmas gifts for the veteran residents.

“The Chapter has worked out an arrangement with the Staff of the SOVH,” said Chapter Commander Steve Smith. “The Staff finds out what the veteran residents need, or want, and they use our donations, and donations from other veteran service organizations, to purchase and wrap the gifts for Christmas.”

“Every veteran at the SOVH will receive gifts to make their Christmas special,” explained the Chapter’s 2nd Junior Vice Commander Ray Hutchinson. “We feel that the veterans at the Home are our comrades and they should be remembered by us.”

In addition to the Christmas gift-giving program, Chapter volunteers host bingo games for the residents and provide Special Dinner Meals for all residents. “In 2023, we will be also sponsoring fishing trips for all the veterans residing at the Home,” concluded Chapter Commander Smith.