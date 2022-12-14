Congratulations to Bethel-Tate Sophomore Jessica Mahan and a big ‘thank you’ to Community Savings Bank of Bethel.

Community Savings Bank has sponsored Jessica to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY) in the summer of 2023. HOBY is a nationwide non-profit organization. HOBY’s mission is “to inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.”

Jessica was selected by the teachers and staff at Bethel-Tate High School to participate in this leadership seminar due to her dedication and leadership skills exhibited every day at school. Congratulations Jessica!