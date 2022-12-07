Chief Paul Broxterman recently announced the Department will be conducting its first annual Fill the Cruiser toy collection in partnership with Kroger and the United States Marine Corp.

” This year the Department is expanding its holiday programs to include a toy collection drive in addition to our Shop with the Police Event. The PTPD is involved with our community and we want to impact the less fortunate in our area,” said Chief Broxterman.

This toy drive will take place at the Kroger in Amelia, located at 262 West Main Street on December 10, 2022, between the hours of 11 am – 4 pm. Donations of new and unwrapped toys will be accepted with all donations going to the Toys for Tots program. For more information on the Toys for Tots program, visit their website at www.toysfortots.org, 2022 marks their 75th anniversary.