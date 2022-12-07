The Mobile Food Pantry will be a Drive Thru Food Pantry until further notice. Please remain in your vehicle and have space available in your trunk for groceries

On Friday, December 9th, 2022 the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3398 SR 125 in Bethel, Ohio. The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% of the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Please bring a photo ID and a recently dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, please contact Debbie DiPuccio at 513-734-4041 ext 21. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank, and community volunteers.