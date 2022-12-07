Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

A local photographer will be on-site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa’s Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

“At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms,” said Mark Johnson, manager of Batavia Tractor Supply store. “This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1159 State Route 32. For more information, please contact the Batavia Tractor Supply at 513-753-3883.