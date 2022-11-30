In response to a growing number of patients seeking convenient, accessible care for minor illnesses and injuries – and the added comfort and connection to a high-quality health system – Mercy Health Urgent Care, Milford will open its door for patients on Monday, Dec. 5.

“We designed Mercy Health Urgent Care, Milford to be welcoming, easy and seamlessly connected to Mercy Health’s system of care. You’ll get care that’s quick — so you spend less time waiting and more time with your health care provider,” said Kirsten Saint Clair, president, Bon Secours Mercy Health Urgent Care. Mercy Health – Cincinnati is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Mercy Health Urgent Care, Milford has been designed as a convenient retail site with free, easy parking, walk-in appointments, simple online scheduling and registration, and quick, quality compassionate care that’s highly personalized.

This new urgent care facility, located at 1064 OH-28 F, Milford, OH 45150, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including most holidays (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day). It will be staffed by a team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care professionals. Digital X-ray and lab facilities are on site.

Examples of the common illnesses and injuries the urgent care team will treat in children and adults include: Allergies, asthma, Bug bites, spider bites, Bronchitis, Colds, cough and flu, Cuts and minor stitches, Earaches, ear infections and swimmer’s ear, Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, Sore throat, strep throat, Sprains, strains and minor fractures, and Urinary tract infections.

If primary or specialty care is needed following the urgent care visit, the urgent care team will coordinate that for the patient. And, if more critical care is needed, the urgent care providers will connect patients and their loved ones to nearby hospitals.

Mercy Health Urgent Care, Milford also provides services for workers and employers. Whether they need care for a minor injury sustained on the job or mandated testing for the job site, the urgent care team is trained and ready to offer the following services: Pre-employment drug screening, Initial injury care and treatment for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Referral to our occupational medicine team, Harness Health, and our system of specialists.

The 3,000 sq. ft. facility has six treatment rooms large enough for parents and/or family to be present with the patient. The rooms accommodate a variety of patients and conditions and facilitate quick treatment for patients and workers alike.

For more information, call 513-981-4050 on Dec. 5, or visit our new urgent care Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MercyHealthUrgentCare.