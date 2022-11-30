DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is excited to announce that applications are open for its next DAV Patriot Boot Camp cohort at the organization’s national headquarters near Cincinnati, Ohio, from Feb. 9-11, 2023.

DAV Patriot Boot Camp provides training, mentorship and networking for current and future business owners who are serving or served in the military, along with their spouses. Select participants will also be invited to participate in a pitch contest with thousands of dollars in no-obligation funding up for grabs following the event.

Mentors and business leaders will provide up to 50 new participants invaluable advice, insight and one-on-one guidance. Each day will include presentations by world-class experts covering an array of topics, including common legal startup mistakes, marketing and sales, and pitching.

Applications for DAV Patriot Boot Camp Winter ’23 are open through Thursday, Dec. 8. Interested entrepreneurs can apply at patriotbootcamp.org. There is no cost for registration or participation beyond personal travel-related expenses and lodging. Those who apply will be contacted regarding future opportunities and programming to support their entrepreneurial journey.

DAV is also seeking leaders to serve as mentors, presenters, panelists and event volunteers.

If you are interested in supporting the event, please contact info@patriotbootcamp.org.

Program alumni—many of whom return as mentors and presenters—have said the skills and connections made at DAV Patriot Boot Camp helped them secure financing and rapidly grow their businesses. At an event in October, 94% of surveyed participants said they would return for future programs.

Since the program’s founding, more than 1,000 alumni have raised over $150 million in venture capital and employ over 1,900 individuals. Among alumni, nearly 70% have a service-connected disability, more than 20% are women, and nearly 30% identify as being racially diverse.