Are you interested in getting out of the house and helping others? If so, Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital has new, exciting and fulfilling opportunities for volunteers to serve patients, visitors and staff. The hospital is located at 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, OH 45103.

“Mercy Health’s dedicated care teams give their time, talent and energy to our patients. We also depend on another group of dedicated individuals to make our hospital great: our volunteers,” says Volunteer Director Tracy Taylor. “We have a number of volunteer positions open that once filled, will support our patients, visitors and staff. The commitment is a minimum of four hours per week, usually one day per week. I hope you will consider giving some of your time to help us care for people.”

The following opportunities are available:

Gift Shop Clerk: Assist customers with sales, operate the cash register, take phone orders, keep shop neat and clean and help with inventory.

Main Lobby Registration: The hospital needs morning and afternoon volunteers who can assist our patients and registration staff. Duties include greeting patients, signing them in and directing them to the correct registrar.

Pet Therapy: Bring your licensed therapy pet to the hospital to comfort patients and the care team.

Same Day Surgery Waiting Room Reception: Join our surgery team by serving at the desk in the family waiting room. You will reconnect families with their surgery patient, put packets together, answer the phone and be the go between for staff and families.

Same Day Surgery Aide: Assist staff with patient needs, answer call lights and talk to patients as they wait for surgery, as well as other duties.

Circle of Caring: Round on inpatients to chat with them and offer puzzle books, cards, and other items to cheer them up.

Emergency Room: Assist staff, patients and families by offering help, comfort and needs such as blankets, bring family members back to be with their loved ones and other duties.

Volunteer Services Office: Assist the Volunteer Department with database computer work and special projects.

To apply, contact Tracy Taylor at the Clermont Hospital Volunteer Office at 513-732-8582 or ttaylor0@mercy.com. You can also apply at Mercy.com. Scroll to the bottom of home page, click on Volunteering and apply online or follow this link: https://www.mercy.com/about-us/careers/volunteering. We hope you will join us!