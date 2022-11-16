After years of fundraising and building awareness, GiGi’s Playhouse Cincinnati opened its doors in Loveland, Ohio in September 2022.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a network of Down syndrome achievement centers. Started in 2003 with one location in Chicago, GiGi’s Playhouse has grown to feature more than 50 locations in various cities throughout the United States. Each GiGi’s Playhouse location offers free programs for people with Down syndrome—from a prenatal diagnosis through adulthood—including literacy tutoring, math tutoring, speech classes, physical therapy, cooking classes, career training programs, open play sessions every Friday morning and much more. Each location celebrates the uniqueness and beauty of people with Down syndrome. Prior to September, Cincinnati’s closest GiGi’s Playhouse location was in Indianapolis, Indiana.

GiGi’s Playhouse Cincinnati is located at 732 Middleton Way, suite 200 in Loveland, Ohio. All are welcome to stop in to experience the magic of GiGi’s Playhouse Cincinnati and discover the variety of programs and classes for children and adults with Down syndrome.

“Since we opened our doors in September, we’ve been so busy planning programs, training volunteers and meeting new families,” says Ann Poirier, board secretary and marketing writer for GiGi’s Playhouse Cincinnati and proud mom of a four-year-old daughter with Down syndrome. “We’re so happy with the warm reception we’ve received from the Cincinnati community. If you’re blessed enough to know someone with Down syndrome, please come check out our Playhouse!”

For more information, to schedule a tour or to see the calendar of programs, please email cincinnati@gigisplayhouse.org or visit gigisplayhouse.org/cincinnati.

GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome achievement centers provide free, purposeful programs and support for people with Down syndrome and their families. The vision of GiGi’s Playhouse is to see a world where people with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools and communities. The mission and purpose is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and send a global message of acceptance for all. For more information, please visit gigisplayhouse.org.