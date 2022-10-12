“It was a great day for golfers and a great day for the veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) in Georgetown,” said Raymond Hutchinson, a member of the OVH Volunteer Services Committee.

The event was the 17th Annual Golf Outing, which was held at the Friendly Meadows Golf Course in Hamersville. Ninety-six (96) golfers in twenty-four (24) teams participated, with all the donated proceedings going to support the various veterans’ activities at the OVH.

“In addition to the golfers, five (5) veteran-friendly sponsors also provided financial assistance,” noted the Golf Outing Coordinator Hanna Hopper.

“With the assistance of great sponsors like P. J. Trailers; the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Georgetown; Evans Funeral Home; the Georgetown McDonald’s; and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #1 (Cincinnati) Chapter,” explained Coordinator Hopper, “we would not have generated as many financial resources to our OVH veterans.”

Coupled with financial assistance from the prime sponsors and the golfers, the event also was supported by thirty-six (36) local organizations that purchased sponsor’s Golf Holes at the course.

Each Golf Hole had a sign which designated with the name of their organization. The first Golf Hole was sponsored by DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) in September of 2021.

The DAV Chapter #63 and their Unit #63 Auxiliary also provided volunteers to assist the event. A light lunch and dinner were provided to all the golfers as a part of their entrance fee to participate as a four-person team.

“Everyone enjoyed playing the rounds of golf and especially the excellent dinner at the conclusion of the day,” concluded Hopper. “In fact, many wanted to know the exact date for the 18th Annual Golf Outing in 2023!”