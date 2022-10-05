Evan Osgood, a recent graduate of Loveland High School, was selected for a $30,000.00 Scholarship from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and was recognized at the 2022 DAV Annual Convention.

He was selected for the scholarship award because of his outstanding volunteer support of disabled veterans through the DAV’s Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) Program and through DAV’s Local Veterans Assistance Program (LVAP).

“Each year the DAV selects ten (10) top students who are making a difference in their communities by their volunteer efforts,” said DAV Department of Ohio Past State Commander Ray Hutchinson, “and honors them with a well-deserved scholarship.”

“Evan was the top scholarship recipient of the DAV award and everyone at the DAV Convention gave him a rousing standing ovation,” said former Commander Hutchinson. “I was proud to shake his hand and congratulate him after the presentation was over. He made the Ohio Delegation proud!”

The seventeen (17) year-old graduate has been volunteering to assist disabled veterans since he was seven (7) years old. His most recent outstanding project came after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working tirelessly on his project to assist disabled veterans, he created a complex network of more than 10,000 volunteers to assemble and donate masks to disabled veterans and people in need. More than 300,000 of the 700,000 items he and his team made went to veteran communities.

“Volunteering has always been an incredible way for me to make a difference and feel better during tough times,” said Evan Osgood.

“All our scholarship winners embody everything that DAV stands for,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “Through their creativity, leadership and sacrifice of time and energy, Evan and the nine other recipients serve as an inspiring reminder to all of us about the significant impact volunteers can have on the lives of those who’ve served our nation.”

“I was made aware that Evan plans to use the $30,000 scholarship to attend college to focus on computer science and business,” concluded Hutchinson.