Lt. Brian Hensley of Batavia Township was honored for administrative excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati – one of five awardees in the annual Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Hensley oversees all training for the Sheriff’s office, ranging from CPR and first aid to reporting procedures and self-defense. “His job is to make sure we get the right people,” said Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, who presented the awards on Aug. 25 at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

Hensley is a 22-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He combines professionalism with personal interest in his trainees, including running with cadets on weekends and doing extra physical training after hours, said McGuffey.

“He does class work, field work and physical training. It’s a job you take home with you, like a teacher, always looking for ways to bring out the best,” she said.

Hensley saved the Sheriff’s office close to $100,000 in overtime costs by adding an online component to training classes, reducing in-person teaching hours. He interacts with other sections, tracking and managing the uniforms budget for Jail Services and for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office/Great Oaks Patrol Academy and increasing Jail Services efficiency with new computer power.

Other’s honored were Agent Dale Mikes, of Monfort Heights, for Superior Achievement as the technology guru for the organized Crime Section, Deputy Mariah Colbert of Western Hills, for Career Enhancement, constantly improving her own skills as well as being a mentor and role model, volunteering to help train new recruits.

Deputies Thomas E. Trabel and Steven l. Wells, both of Harrison, Ohio, received the Valor award, recognizing their quick action and exceptional support to save a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home swimming pool in Anderson Township. McGuffey said the deputies acted quickly and decisively, rendering life-saving aid, communicating with patrol supervision, coordinating safe passage for rescue personnel and supporting the famiy during an extremely traumatic event. “The boy has these deputies to thank for his life,” said McGuffey.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati initiated the Rotary Awards close to three decades ago to honor excellence in key public service professions. For information on The Rotary Club of Cincinnati see www.cincinnatirotary.org