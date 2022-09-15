Doris Lee (York) Pfalzgraf passed away on September 5, 2022, at age 91. Her beloved husband of 67 years, Dr. Philip Arthur Pfalzgraf, Jr., preceded her in death. Mrs. Pfalzgraf graduated from Christ Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and was a dedicated gardener who volunteered with the Cincinnati Nature Center to teach youth about local plants and wildlife. She loved to travel, especially to the island of Iona in Scotland. Mrs. Pfalzgraf was a talented artist and avid collector of local antiques. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Pfalzgraf and Rachel Bruns (Dale), and son Philip Charles Pfalzgraf (Ellen), as well as grandchildren Korinn Lillie, Nicholas Lillie (Sarica), and Philip Corbin Pfalzgraf, and great grandson Wyatt Lillie, as well as several nieces and nephews. Her brother Chic York passed away in 2009. Doriss’ family will miss her and will mourn her passing privately, according to her wishes. Donations and remembrances can be sent to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.