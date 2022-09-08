Sherry Lee Mitchell, age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up on a farm in Buford, Ohio, and dreamed of one day writing stories like Laura Ingalls. Since then, she has published stories in Mary Janes Farm magazine, Salt Magazine, Farm & Ranch, and Country Woman. Her weekly column, My Farmhouse Journal, appears in the Brown County Press. Sherry and her husband, Jeff, have three grown children and operate Cherry Ridge Farms in Georgetown, Ohio offering Therapeutic Learning Programs, outdoor classrooms, boarding, riding lessons, and saddle clubs. She was a former 4-H advisor for the Silver Spurs 4-H Club, founding member and former president of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Georgetown, Ohio, 2016 Country Woman of the year for the Country Woman Magazine and loved to host Tea Parties for birthday parties and groups. Sherry was born January 15, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Ed and Irene (Fender) Phillips. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Debbie Bolce, and one brother – Rob Phillips.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her husband of 47 years – Jeff Mitchell; three children – Dan Mitchell (Brian Attinger) of Georgetown, Ohio, Christi Mitchell of Loveland, Ohio and Andrew Mitchell (Tina) of Williamsburg, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Emma, Ellie and Lane Attinger, Haiden Knisley, Carson Hollis, Taylor and CJ Munafo and Avah, Savannah and Jackson Mitchell; two sisters – Missy Kirkpatrick (Dusty) of Bethel, Ohio and Gail Balzhiser (Donnie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Jay Mitchell (Sheri) of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 7:30 P.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Cherry Ridge Therapeutic Learning Program, 4158 Vinegar Hill Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121