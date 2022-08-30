September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and in celebration, the Clermont County Public Library is giving away a free library tote to those who sign up for or use a library card this month.

The offer is available during the month of September, while supplies last.

Clermont County Public Library Director Chris Wick shared the benefits of being a Library Card holder.

“A Library Card does more than give you access to materials from across the county and state. You can use library computers and printers for school, work, or fun,” she said.

Library Card holders can download and stream digital content to their television, phone or tablet.

They can also get information from library research databases, such as career and language courses, test prep, genealogy, car repair and more.

Library Card holders can check out fun, educational kits to help engage your children in learning.

Wick explained that there are four types of library cards for library users to choose from:

– An eCard gives library users access online material only.

– A Library Card gives library users access to all materials, physical and online.

– An Educator Card is for use by teachers and homeschool parents. This card gives access to all materials, physical and online, with helpful extras.

– The 3 for Me Card is for students. This card gives users access to online materials, as well as users can check out three physical books at a time, and they can have books for an extended period of time, and they won’t incur overdue fees.

Wick said that the Clermont County Library staff works with local schools to get students signed up for the 3 for Me Card.

“The age of the student is tied to the age of the collection to which they have access,” Wick said. “A juvenile-aged child, for example, someone in second-grade, can’t check out a Young Adult book on this card. So we’re trying to tie it to age appropriate materials.”

She added, “We really try to tie it with the schools and have the schools be responsible for getting those materials back; it’s a great incentive for kids who might have fines on a regular card. They can get this 3 for Me Card.”

For more information about the Clermont County Public Library, including how to get a Library Card, call the library’s main line at 513-732-2736 or visit https://clermontlibrary.org/ .