Mercy Health hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new diagnostic suite with outpatient lab services and imaging at Clermont Hospital. The ribbon-cutting follows the completion of work on the new, $350,000 suite, which is located conveniently on the right just inside the hospital’s main entrance. It provides quick and easy access to lab, imaging and cardiology services, as well as check in for those services.

Celebrating with Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital’s President Shane Knisley, Imaging Director Brittany Glover and other hospital associates were:

Joy Lytle, President and CEO of the Clermont County Chamber

Adam Bird, Ohio State Representative for the 66th District

Anthony Speatzel, Field Representative for Congressman Brad Wenstrup

Claire Corcoran, Clermont County Board of Commissioners

Heather Frye, Clermont County Chamber of Commerce Director of Development