The defending USCAA Division II volleyball national champions are just about ready to make another run at a ring.

UC Clermont’s volleyball team begins the 2022 season at home on Thursday, August 25 against Clark State. It’ll be the team’s first official game since winning it all last season.

“It’s hard to put into words, really,” head coach Josh Hamer said. “It’s everything I’ve been working for since I’ve been here, seven years. The team too, we had a lot of seniors, juniors. A lot of hard work finally paid off.”

This year’s team will look different. Zoe England (Glen Este) is gone but the team does return five ‘seniors’ in total: super seniors Maura Holscher, Olivia Langefeld, Kara Heckmueller and seniors Alaina Smith and Sarah Andrews.

“Over the summer, we have non-mandatory workouts through June and July and we had a full gym,” Hamer said. “Mandatories started here at the beginning of August and we just finished up two-a-day practices. Lot of great energy, lot of excitement. Everyone is ready to give it a go again.”

Smith highlighted the amount of work the players have put into preparing for their title defense.

“It’s going well,” Smith said. “We’ve worked hard this offseason coming back from the national championship. We’ve been strategizing on how we can do it differently, how much work we have to put in to get another one.”

This year’s squad is small from a numbers standpoint. The team had 16 players on the roster last season en route to the national championship. There are less than a dozen on the team this time around.

“The biggest challenge is staying healthy,” Hamer said. “Ability-wise, we’re very deep in these 10 players. They’re well-rounded players, we’re not too worried about that. I think health is the biggest challenge.”

Holscher agreed with that statement, adding the team’s performance during the preseason helped ease any possible fears a bit.

“We have a small team this year, only 10 people on the roster,” Holscher said. “We were a little nervous about how it was going to go. We had challenges that our coaches made for us and we all met or beat those challenges, that was awesome to see.”

In addition to the five returning seniors, Hamer expects a pair of former Milford athletes, Kennedy Robinson and Logan Downs, to play a big role on the team this year. They’ll join fellow sophomore Isabella Melotik, junior Bri Schneider and the team’s loen freshman, Kayla Williams, on the roster in 2022.

Nine of the 10 players on the roster for the team this season were on the team in 2021, which helps tremendously as the team looks for back-to-back championship.

“There’s definitely going to be a target on our back,” Holscher said. “We only have one freshman this year so a lot of us know what it’s like to go to nationals. We know what we have to do to win and how to better ourselves to do that.

So what do they need to win?

“A whole lot of grind, grit and gratitude,” Smith said.

“Those are our three values,” Holscher added. “We have a really close team this year, being a good teammate, that’s a big part of it too.”

Following the game against Clark State, UC Clermont will travel to the Penn State Beaver Classic for games against PSU Greater Allegheny and Miami Middletown on Friday, September 2. The team returns home for a matchup against Miami Hamilton on Saturday, September 10.