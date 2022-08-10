The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia Post has reported that it’s investigating a one-vehicle crash in Pierce Township on Aug. 7.

According to the Aug. 7 media release from the agency, the crash happened on Palestine Road west of Ten Mile at approximately 2:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky was traveling southwest on state Route 749 when her vehicle traveled off the left side of Palestine Road and went airborne, and landed in the Ohio River.

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP – Batavia Post.