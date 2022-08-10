The Goshen High School girls golf team picked up right where they left off last fall, taking home both the individual medalist honors and the overall team title at the SBAAC preseason tournament on Monday, August 8.

Goshen shot an even 400 to win the team title. Julie Allgeyer won medalist honors with a 92 while Layla Oehler shot a 95 for Goshen.

The 18-hole tournament, held at Eagles Nest Golf Course, saw a total of seven Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference teams compete: Goshen, Western Brown, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, New Richmond, East Clinton and Batavia. Blanchester sent two golfers, not enough to count in the team standings.

Goshen’s Sky Reeves finished with an even 100. Jackie Ellerman and Taylor Tilley both shot 113s. Miki Main finished with a 123.

Western Brown finished second in the team standings with a 468. Aubrey Vance and Avery Vance both carded 113s for the Lady Broncos. Emma Braun shot a 115 and Aleigha Smith finished with a 127.

Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied for third with a 481. Stormy Stroud led the Lady Falcons with a 116. Kaden Kimple shot a 118 and Charlotte Robinson carded a 118. Sammie Jo Van Pelt finished with a 140 and Lauren Edwards shot a 141.

Wilmington’s Katie Murphy shot a 101. Teammate Reagan Reese and Ke’Aisia Robinson both shot 129s. Sophie Huffman (132), LainaJay Howell (138) and Lexi Burke (138) rounded out the roster for Wilmington.

Fifth-place New Richmond’s leading scorer was Lindsey Fischer with a 103. Marissa DeAtley carded a 124, Lauren Halliburton a 133 and Meagan Kangas finished with a 134. Lilly Guillermin shot a 140 for the Lady Lions.

East Clinton took sixth place in the tournament with a team score of 518. Madison Frazier shot a 128, as did Timmi Mahames. Kamille Helsel and Gretchen Boggs both shot 131s for the Lady Astros.

Batavia’s quartet of Abby Jayne Huhn (135), Lacey Hayes (128), Grace Felts (136) and Reva Riel (129) finished seventh in the team standings with a total of 528.

The SBAAC boys preseason tournament was scheduled to be held at Eagles Nest on Wednesday, August 10.