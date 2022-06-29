Mercy Health – Milford Medical Center, a multi-specialty facility located at 201 Old Bank Road in Milford, recently completed a $3.2 million, nine-month renovation project. This newly renovated medical center is located off I-275 and Route 28 and offers patients a one-stop shop for healthcare services.

The 12,200 square foot space, formerly known as Mercy Health – Milford Family Medicine, underwent extensive exterior structural work and interior renovations that expanded the number of exam rooms from 14 to 28. Milford Medical Center already provided imaging services and the renovation allowed for the addition of a full-service lab in the location.

Eight primary care doctors and providers care for patients from the practice, with two more slated to join the team over the next year. A team of cardiologists used to visit the practice one day each week but now, four specialists will provide cardiology services, including stress testing and echo, twice weekly from the location. That will increase to three times weekly based on patient demand. The practice will also welcome an orthopedic specialist and OB/GYN in the coming months.

“We listen closely to our patients and they tell us they want to go to one place and receive as many services as possible in that one setting,” said Mercy Health Physicians – Cincinnati Chief Operating Officer Courtney Seitz. “We appreciate their feedback and designed Milford Medical Center to meet patients’ needs.”

Primary Care providers at Milford Medical Center include:

James Krempasky, DO

Mary Lim Lee, MD

Carol Marino, DO

Barry Rubin, DO

Dennis Ward, DO

Brittany Clarke, CNP

Angela Grantmaier, CNP

Sandra Kordis-Rubin, CNP

Cardiologists include:

Matthew Hutchins, MD

Steven Jain, MD

Jason Paquin, MD

Vanshipal Puri, MD

Providers and staff from family medicine, cardiology, imaging, lab participated in a recent ribbon cutting to celebrate the site’s renovation. Joining them were representatives from the City of Milford, Clermont County, the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio General Assembly.