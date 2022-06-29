This year’s ORSANCO Ohio River Sweep was rescheduled from May 14 to June 25, but the date change did not diminish the number of volunteers who turned out to help clean up the banks of the Ohio River in Clermont County.

The local events took place on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers met up at the bandstand in New Richmond and at the boat ramp in Moscow.

Clermont County River Sweep Coordinator Penny Greenler said, “We had quite a turnout on Saturday, June 25th for Ohio River Sweep.”

She added, “The turnout was a nice surprise…almost everyone decided to come back on the rescheduled date and a few more dropped in on the day of the event. We even had a family who came to clean up before their son’s birthday party.”

Greenler explained that the New Richmond had 34 volunteers and the Moscow location had 28.

“There were quite a few kids,” she added.

Greenler said that Moscow collected 48 bags and huge piles of large trash that are set to be removed by boat.

New Richmond had 33 bags of trash plus16 tires and assorted plastic and metal junk.

Greenler gave a special thanks to New Richmond resident Bob Lees and Renaissance New Richmond for sponsoring muffins from Capato’s Corner Bakery and coffee from Wholy Beans.

She also thanked The Front Street Cafe and Schack’s Yaks for donating prizes to a raffle drawing, and the leaders from the New Richmond Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department for sponsoring the BBQ lunch.

Volunteers from the New Richmond Village administrator’s office helped on the day of the event by setting up registration at the bandstand.

“This is why I do it every year, the support is amazing and everyone is so appreciative of the effort that goes into organizing,” Greenler said. “The volunteers dragging tires and metal in the mud and smiling is why this is worthwhile.”

She shared comments from the volunteers that she remembers, such as, “Thanks for inviting us to participate, I can’t wait until next year,” and, “We are so grateful for the garbage up.”

Greenler also noted that Hannah Lubbers from Clermont County is instrumental in the River Sweep.

“It would be impossible without her coordination,” Greenler said. “It takes a village!”

She added, “I’m looking forward to next year!”